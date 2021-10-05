Fights reported, Fond du Lac High School: police

article

Fond du Lac police say they are investigating multiple fights at the city's public high school on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The principal of the high school sent an email about what happened and explained:

"Late this morning, students were held in their classrooms for several minutes while staff and police officers

worked to address an altercation between several students due to ongoing conflicts that started

outside of school. This hold was meant to protect students and staff. School administrators along with

our law enforcement partners were able to address the incident immediately.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the Fond du Lac School District.

Students who participated in the fight will be suspended and referred for criminal charges. Additionally,

the District will be proceeding with a thorough investigation which may lead to expulsion."

The principal also noted the school district will be allocating additional police officers to Fond du Lac High School for the foreseeable future.