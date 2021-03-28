Fight leads to shooting in Fond du Lac, 1 seriously injured

Fond du Lac police are investigating a shooting that happened near S. Military Road and Western Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police on patrol noticed a fight outside of Kings and Queens lounge, pulled up and heard gunshots ring out.

A 34-year-old Fond du Lac man was shot and police immediately began live-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is at the very preliminary stages and the shooting remains under active investigation. Investigators are working to identify possible suspects. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Fond du Lac Police Department Detective Nick Hahn at 920- 322-3721 or email nhahn@fdl.wi.gov.