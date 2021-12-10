Fight at Milwaukee's Vincent High School: Teens cited

A brawl breaks out at a Milwaukee high school during a basketball game last night leaving several kids injured.

FOX6 spoke with the mother of three kids involved in the melee and says it was a targeted attack.

Swung around, pummeled and thrown to the ground.

"Stomping on my daughter's stomach, stomping on my daughter ' s face," said Candace Kaufert.

The mother says cell phone video shows her three daughters ages 12, 13, and 14 were jumped in the bathroom.

"And of course they start fighting and everybody was swinging," she said.

"Some sophomores and juniors are fighting my 13-year-old, ripped her shirt, her chest was exposed," Kaufert said.

The fight spilled into the hallway lasting several minutes.

"I just want to know where the staff was. I didn’t see one security member or staff over there, no nothing," she said.

As the video was shared for people to see.

"I’m mad and pissed off about that because my daughter's body was exposed all over Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat – she’s embarrassed," she said.

Kaufert said social media is now adding to additional threats.

"I feel like they were being bullied," the mother said. It was all a set-up seems like because the girls told my daughter to come to the bathroom let her braid her hair, so she put her hair in a braid and the other girls came in and got to swinging my daughter around.

While Kaufert says she contacted police to make a report, MPS responded to a FOX6 inquiry stating: "We’re certainly aware of the situation going on at Vincent. As this is an ongoing police investigation. MPS will not have any further comment at this time."

"My plan is to switch their schools," said Kaufert. "It’s not safe right now."

Milwaukee police say officers continue to follow up on this incident and it all remains under investigation.

So far, Milwaukee police have issued citations to four individuals regarding this incident.

