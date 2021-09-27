Fiesta-Style Meatloaf: A twist on a classic recipe

In today's Dining with Duria, Angelica is putting a twist on a classic recipe.

Fiesta-Style Meatloaf

Ingredients:

2 lbs extra lean ground beef

1 ½ cups of crushed tortilla chips

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2/3 cups of salsa + ½ cup of salsa (recommend the medium or Hot flavor)

2 eggs

1 packet taco seasoning

1 can green chiles (127 ml) (I recommend the medium spice)

3 green onions, chopped

OPTIONAL: Extra cheese, sour cream, avocado, black olives for serving

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, add ground beef, crushed tortilla chips, cheese, 2/3 cup salsa, eggs, taco seasoning and green chiles. It’s easier to use your hands, so get messy! Combine the mixture until everything is mixed together well.

3. Add a lead to the loaf pan. Place in oven for 1 to 1 hour 10 minutes, or until meat is cooked.

4. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes before flipping over onto a serving platter. Spread ½ cup salsa and green onions on top. Serve hot.

5. OPTIONAL: Feel free to add your favorite taco toppings to accompany the meatloaf, like extra cheese, sour cream, avocado, or black olives.