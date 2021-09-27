Fiesta-Style Meatloaf: A twist on a classic recipe
In today's Dining with Duria, Angelica is putting a twist on a classic recipe.
Fiesta-Style Meatloaf
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs extra lean ground beef
- 1 ½ cups of crushed tortilla chips
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2/3 cups of salsa + ½ cup of salsa (recommend the medium or Hot flavor)
- 2 eggs
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1 can green chiles (127 ml) (I recommend the medium spice)
- 3 green onions, chopped
- OPTIONAL: Extra cheese, sour cream, avocado, black olives for serving
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, add ground beef, crushed tortilla chips, cheese, 2/3 cup salsa, eggs, taco seasoning and green chiles. It’s easier to use your hands, so get messy! Combine the mixture until everything is mixed together well.
3. Add a lead to the loaf pan. Place in oven for 1 to 1 hour 10 minutes, or until meat is cooked.
4. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes before flipping over onto a serving platter. Spread ½ cup salsa and green onions on top. Serve hot.
Advertisement
5. OPTIONAL: Feel free to add your favorite taco toppings to accompany the meatloaf, like extra cheese, sour cream, avocado, or black olives.