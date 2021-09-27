Expand / Collapse search

Fiesta-Style Meatloaf: A twist on a classic recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Tired of the same old meatloaf recipe? Angelica Duria spices it up a bit with her take on the home classic.

In today's Dining with Duria, Angelica is putting a twist on a classic recipe. 

Fiesta-Style Meatloaf

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs extra lean ground beef
  • 1 ½ cups of crushed tortilla chips
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2/3 cups of salsa + ½ cup of salsa (recommend the medium or Hot flavor)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 1 can green chiles (127 ml) (I recommend the medium spice)
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • OPTIONAL: Extra cheese, sour cream, avocado, black olives for serving

Directions:

1.  Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray.

2.  In a large bowl, add ground beef, crushed tortilla chips, cheese, 2/3 cup salsa, eggs, taco seasoning and green chiles.  It’s easier to use your hands, so get messy!  Combine the mixture until everything is mixed together well.

3.  Add a lead to the loaf pan.  Place in oven for 1 to 1 hour 10 minutes, or until meat is cooked. 

4.  Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes before flipping over onto a serving platter.  Spread ½ cup salsa and green onions on top.  Serve hot.

5.  OPTIONAL: Feel free to add your favorite taco toppings to accompany the meatloaf, like extra cheese, sour cream, avocado, or black olives.