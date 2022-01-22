Fiery Burlington crash: 2 teens flighted to Children's

article

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road in the Town of Burlington shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Initial reports indicated the car swerved off the roadway, struck two trees, and was fully engulfed in flames.

Upon deputies’ arrival, both occupants had been removed from the vehicle.

The operator, a 16-year-old male, and the passenger, a 15-year-old male, both from the City of Burlington, were conscious, but both sustained life-threatening injuries. The operator was taken by Flight For Life to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee. The passenger was taken by rescue squad to Aurora Medical Center Burlington and then by Flight For Life to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

The crash remains under investigation.

Speed is believed to have been a factor.

