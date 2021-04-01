Expand / Collapse search

Festival Foods looking to fill positions at Hales Corners store

By FOX6 News Digital Team
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Festival Foods is holding open interviews on multiple dates, seeking to fill positions at its Hales Corners store.

According to a news release, part-time, full-time and store leadership roles are available.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend open interviews at the store, located at 5600 S. 108th Street, on the following dates and times:

  • Friday, April 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 6: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, April 9: Noon to 5 p.m.

Registration is available online. Walk-ins are also welcome. More information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing SAnderson@festfoods.com or by visiting career.festfoods.com.

