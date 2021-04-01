Festival Foods looking to fill positions at Hales Corners store

article

Festival Foods is holding open interviews on multiple dates, seeking to fill positions at its Hales Corners store.

According to a news release, part-time, full-time and store leadership roles are available.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend open interviews at the store, located at 5600 S. 108th Street, on the following dates and times:

Friday, April 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, April 9: Noon to 5 p.m.

Registration is available online. Walk-ins are also welcome. More information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing SAnderson@festfoods.com or by visiting career.festfoods.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.