Festival Foods holding job fairs at stores across Wisconsin

article

Festival Foods is looking to hire nearly 350 people to a variety of full-time and part-time positions at more than 30 locations throughout Wisconsin.

The grocer is holding job fairs at all store locations every Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. Walk-ins may stop by the service desk when they arrive.

The open positions range from hourly clerks to store managers. Skilled bakers and meat cutters, who can immediately join the team are also sought, the grocer said in a news release.

During the hiring events, applicants will meet with the Festival Foods hiring team for an interview. Face masks and social distancing are required. Applications may be completed in advance online at FestFoods.com/Careers or at the time of the interview.

Open positions include:

Bakery leadership, bakers, cake decorators and bakery clerks

Meat cutters and meat sales clerks

Deli leadership, cooks and deli clerks

Evening supervisors

Produce clerks

Grocery clerks and stockers

Cashiers and Guest Services clerks

Night crew

Advertisement

More information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing Careers@FestFoods.com or by visiting FestFoods.com/Careers.

Find all Festival Foods locations at FestFoods.com/Stores.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.