Fernwood Montessori moves to virtual learning

Fernwood Montessori School will move to virtual learning starting Monday, Jan. 30, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Sunday.

Students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Feb. 9, after the conclusion of the MPS 10-day COVID-19 quarantine period, a release said.

The students, families, and staff of Fernwood were first notified about the transition to virtual learning Sunday, January 30, 2022. The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

School staff will report to the building and work independently from their individual classroom or office space. Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning.

Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance, a release said.

