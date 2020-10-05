Ferch's Malt Shoppe & Grille closing after 30+ years in Greendale

article

Ferch's Malt Shoppe & Grille in the heart of Greendale is closing after more than 30 years in business.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Ferch's announced the last day the restaurant will be open is set for Saturday, Oct 10. -- from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Ferch's opened in 1987. The owners say they "had a vision of an innovative restaurant that pays homage to the past while building memories for future generations."

The post goes on to say "Ferch’s Beachside in South Milwaukee and Ferch’s Crafthouse Grille in Wauwatosa will still carry on the Ferch’s legacy. "

