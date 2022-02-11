Expand / Collapse search

Fentanyl problem in southeast Wisconsin; leaders target issue's root

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Fentanyl problem in southeast Wisconsin; leaders target issue’s root

We all know fentanyl is a huge problem. But what is the solution? A discussion in Racine on Friday, Feb. 11 aimed to target the root of the issue.

RACINE, Wis. - We all know fentanyl is a huge problem. But what is the solution? A discussion in Racine on Friday, Feb. 11 aimed to target the root of the issue.

According to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, fentanyl-related deaths were up 20% in 2021. The trend continues in 2022 – there have been five overdose deaths in January alone. 

On Friday, Congressman Bryan Steil stressed fentanyl seizures at the border have increase 1000% year over year. He said more need to be done – including an act of Congress.

On March 11, the legal classification of fentanyl expires. Stein said Congress needs to act to classify fentanyl as a "schedule 1 drug" – a drug that has no medical use and can be abused. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I don’t think everyone appreciates what a small amount of fentanyl can do.  We have a sign behind us showing us two milligrams of fentanyl is that size compared to a penny and that amount of fentanyl is enough to kill a person," Steil said.

Bryan Steil

Sheriff Schmaling also spoke about the importance of drug awareness education – starting in middle school on up.

Drop boxes not allowed, election on April 5: Wisconsin Supreme Court
article

Drop boxes not allowed, election on April 5: Wisconsin Supreme Court

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday denied a request from the state elections commission to keep absentee ballot drop boxes in place through the April 5 election for local offices.

Police pursuit, Caledonia to Milwaukee; suspects got away, 1 barefoot
article

Police pursuit, Caledonia to Milwaukee; suspects got away, 1 barefoot

A pair of suspects are on the run after a traffic stop led to a police pursuit – one that extended from Caledonia into Milwaukee late Thursday, Feb. 10.

Waukesha SWAT called to suspicious 911 call; deemed false report
article

Waukesha SWAT called to suspicious 911 call; deemed false report

The Waukesha Police SWAT team was called to the area of Century Oak Drive and Summit Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 for a report of someone who had allegedly been stabbed in the leg.