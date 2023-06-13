Fentanyl No. 1 killer in Wisconsin for those 25-54: report

The amount of fentanyl the DEA seized in the last year is enough to kill every man, woman and child in the country according to a new report that provides a deeper look at the magnitude of the crisis in Wisconsin.

For people living in Wisconsin aged 25 to 54, the report says fentanyl is now the number one killer by a wide margin.

"Fentanyl is killing our children," said Theresa Newman, the mother of Sarah Beckius, who died from a fentanyl overdose. "It's taking over."

It's also taking a huge toll.

Sarah Beckius

"It's such a heartbreaking story," said Dale Knapp, Forward Analytics.

To help tell the story, Knapp looked at the numbers.

"To show what the magnitude is, to show it's really devastating some demographics in the state," said Knapp.

His Wisconsin-based research organization's report is called "Silent Killer," but the findings speak volumes.

"These are people in the primes of their lives," said Knapp. "They're starting new jobs. They're getting married. They're starting families."

A bag of evidence containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone is shown (Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Forward Analytics' statewide report shows the fentanyl overdose crisis is hitting certain groups harder. That includes people ages 25 to 54, men compared to women, and Black and American Indian people compared to white and Asian people.

From 2015 to 2021, deaths in Wisconsin involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased by more than 1,000%. In that six-year span, the report says 4,300 fentanyl-related deaths measure to about 155,000 years of potential life lost.

"That was the part of the study that really hit me the hardest," said Knapp.

Numbers can help tell the story, but the fentanyl epidemic comes with an incalculable cost.

"Sarah was 27, pregnant with her first child, my first granddaughter," said Newman. "Full of life. Full of sass. Biggest heart ever. She loved unconditionally, and she's gone too soon."

Newman lost her daughter to an opioid overdose.

"She thought she was taking a Percocet," said Newman.

Forward Analytics' report says in 2022, 60% of fentanyl-laced pills analyzed had a lethal dose of the drug.

Fentanyl (Photo by Ty Wright for/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"That's alarming, and it's up from 40% the year before," said Newman.

Newman started Sarah's Hope and Recovery Foundation, helping families in her position and teaching free classes on how to use NARCAN, the opioid overdose-reversing drug.

"Fentanyl is such a terrible drug," said Newman. "Instantly, you're done, and NARCAN can reverse it."

While you can't reverse past trends, Newman is looking to the future.

"If we can prevent one person from losing their life, one family from going through this, then we have a successful foundation," said Newman.

This new report stresses the importance of what everyone can do to help stop this – including having fentanyl test strips and NARCAN. Newman's foundation has upcoming NARCAN trainings – something teens can do with a guardian, too – and a golf outing in August.