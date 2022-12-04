Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash

article

A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.