Feeling exhausted? Here are some foods that fight fatigue

Right now, many of us are feeling worn out from dealing with working from home and managing children during the pandemic.

It doesn’t leave a lot of time for taking care of ourselves.

But we should.

Consumer Reports health experts reveal some easy, healthy fixes that just might be in your fridge.

Extra stress, unhealthy habits like overeating and drinking too much, a lack of exercise, and even boredom can take a toll.

Advertisement

But the good news is that nutrition can help us feel better.

Here are some foods that will boost your energy.

Carbohydrates have a place in your diet, but do yourself a favor by picking the ones that help fight fatigue.

Choose “slow carbs,” like whole grains, legumes, and fruits and vegetables, which are packed with nutrients and fiber.

Carbs supply glucose.

Slow carbs release glucose steadily, whereas the refined carbs in white flour and sugar can cause glucose spikes and crashes, and that can make you feel tired.

Protein is another energy booster.

It helps build muscles and helps you stay physically active and feel energetic.

High-quality sources of protein include lean meats and poultry, fish, dairy, nuts, beans, and soy.

You might not be getting enough good sleep because you're dehydrated.

A general guideline for men is about 15 and a half cups of fluid per day, and for women, 11 and a half.

Foods with a high water content, like many fruits and vegetables, count.

And caffeine can really sap your sleep, so lay off the coffee 6 hours before your bedtime.

Older adults are at risk for some common nutrient deficiencies that lead to poor energy, but you shouldn’t self-diagnose.

Check with your doctor, who will run tests to find out whether you need supplements or vitamins.