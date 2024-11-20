Feeding America 'Stuff the Bus' food drive returns Nov. 21; adds locations

article

The Brief Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s 27th Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event returns on Nov. 21. ‘Stuff the Bus’ kicks off at 11 a.m. at each location and will run through 6 p.m. The goal for this year’s event is to raise over 25,000 holiday meals through both food and monetary donations.



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s 27th Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event returns on Thursday, Nov. 21.

This year they are expanding to three Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout Greater Milwaukee – including Metro Market Glendale (6969 N. Port Washington Road), Metro Market Greenfield (4279 S. 76th Street), and Pick ‘n Save Bayview (250 W. Holt Avenue).

‘Stuff the Bus’ kicks off at 11 a.m. at each location and will run through 6 p.m.

According to a press release, donors are asked to bring non-perishable food items from home or purchase pre-packed bags from the three participating store locations for $5, which will then be loaded on to Milwaukee County Transit System buses parked at the front entrance of the stores.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Supporters may also make monetary donations of any amount in-person during the event or virtually by visiting FeedingAmericaWI.org.

The goal for this year’s event is to raise over 25,000 holiday meals through both food and monetary donations.