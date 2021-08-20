Feeding America, Pick 'N Save help those hit by power outage

While the power was out, lots of refrigerated foods went bad during last week’s storm. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin partnered with grocery stores in our area to try to help folks replenish lost food.

"We lost everything in our refrigerator. Our power was out for three days," said Dick Greenwald.

Many people may have been like Dick Greenwald -- no power meant losing a lot of refrigerated foods.

"So many people locally lost so much. For us, them losing that food meant we needed to act," said Scott Marshall, Vice President of Development of Communications for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin saw last week’s storms as an emergency response situation—so they decided to partner with Roundy's and the City of Milwaukee to host a grocery gift card giveaway.

"It’s gonna help. It's gonna help some people a lot, it's gonna help some people a little, but overall it's going to help. There's a lot of money that was put into this, a lot of gift cards going out so kudos to Feeding America and the City of Milwaukee," said Jim Hyland, VP Communications & Public Affairs for Roundy’s.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thousands of Pick 'N Save gift cards—all $75 each, were handed out to anyone in Milwaukee who lost power.

All folks had to do was show their id and on-site workers would verify with we-energies about their outages.

It’s a great help. With the devastation and disasters all around, we can take all the help we can get," said recipient Cynthia Michael.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To be able to respond locally is what Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is all about.

"This for a lot of people is the first time they’ve said ‘I might need some help’ and we were happy to provide it," said Marshall.