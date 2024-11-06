Feeding America 'Stuff the Bus;' FOX6's Derica Williams participates

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin got a head start on the holiday spirit on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Green Bay Packers great and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler organized the "Stuff the Bus" effort and shared why it is important to him.

"I grew up in Jackonville, Florida – a kid in extreme poverty," he said. "I was a kid who prayed to god that some stranger would bring items that you could purchase in this bag for $5 that benefited me and my family, so every year I love ‘Stuff the Bus.’ I really do.

FOX6 WakeUp's Derica Williams and others took part in a trivia game on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, answering holiday-themed questions to raise money for the organization.