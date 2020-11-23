Expand / Collapse search

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin kicks off Food for the Holidays campaign

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and due to the pandemic there’s an even a greater urgency to help feed our neighbors in need

Brian is at the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Food for the Holidays Kickoff with details on how you can help.

MILWAUKEE - The pandemic has created an increased need for food this year, and now is a critical time to give. Brian is at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Food for the Holidays Kickoff with details on how you can help our neighbors in need.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is kicking off their 11th Annual Food for the Holidays campaign

Brian is learning how local pantries benefit from their partnership with this great organization.

The holidays usually mean family, friends and lots of food. Unfortunately, more families than ever are worried about how to fill their plates this year. You can help your neighbors in need by giving Food for the Holidays.

Every $1 donated can provide $10 in groceries to a neighbor who needs a helping hand this holiday season.

The pandemic has created an increased need for food this year, and now is a critical time to give

Brian is at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Food for the Holidays Kickoff with details on how you can help our neighbors in need.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Please keep the tradition of a holiday meal alive for local families and give Food for the Holidays. CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW.

You can also make your donation by text. Just text HOLIDAYS to 41444.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is kicking off Food for the Holidays today

Brian is learning how local food pantries have had to adapt during the pandemic.

Thank you from FOX6 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.