Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin accepts donation of milk

MILWAUKEE - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin got a big boost on Wednesday, Dec. 2 to help local families.

Kemps announced it is delivering 175,000 shelf-stable cartons of milk to Wisconsin food banks in December. 50,000 of those cartons are headed to Feeding America.

According to Feeding America, 80% of food banks are serving more people than they were this time last year.

The shelf-stable milk is pasteurized at an ultra-high temperature -- and can be good for up to 12 months. That compares to fresh milk which typically only has a shelf life of about 20 days.

