Feed The Kids summer meals program kicks off; volunteers prepare lunches

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Salvation Army kick off the annual Feed The Kids summer meals program inside the Tailgate Haus at American Family Field on Tuesday, June 18.

At the kickoff, volunteers and Brewers staff will prepare 600 bag lunches for kids living in Milwaukee’s underserved neighborhoods. The lunches contain a sandwich, cheese stick, snack, fruits and vegetables. The lunch also has dessert and water, a news release says.

The Feed The Kids summer meals program runs for nine weeks – Monday through Friday, according to officials. The food will be sent to 20 neighborhoods on the north and south sides of Milwaukee.

The Brewers have been a long-time collaborator with the Salvation Army, for the Feed The Kids program, the news release says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Feed The Kids program started in 1990 to help kids in poor areas in Milwaukee. Since 1990, the Salvation Army has provided 2.8 million meals in Milwaukee County.