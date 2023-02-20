Feds wants funds seized from man convicted in 2017 Charlottesville car attack

article

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is asking a court to seize the funds of James Alex Fields Jr., the man convicted of running over a counter-protestor during the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The agency filed their paper its paperwork in December in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

According to court documents, federal agents said they want the money that Fields owe as part of his conviction.

Fields has only paid a fraction of the $81,600.04 that is owed in criminal penalties.

However, federal agents said Fields maintained "substantial funds in his inmate trust account" and had $759.86 in his possession that came "from transfers from various individuals."

The BOP is asking the court for Fields to turn over $650.

In December 2018, Fields was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and multiple charges for injuries caused to others in the car attack. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, is serving multiple life sentences after accepting a plea agreement in a separate federal hate crimes case. The state sentence is to run consecutively to his federal sentence.

The "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields, an avowed white supremacist, admitted deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.