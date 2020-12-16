Feds: Jackson dentist damaged teeth for $2M+ in insurance claims

A Washington County dentist is accused of purposely damaging patients' teeth, and federal prosecutors say it was all part of a $2 million insurance fraud scheme.

According to the indictment, Dr. Scott Charmoli convinced patients they needed crown procedures -- damaging their teeth and collecting insurance money -- making millions.

Dr. Scott Charmoli

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Charmoli purposely damaged the teeth of his patients at Jackson Family Dentistry. The indictment alleges Charmoli showed patients an x-ray, telling them there was "a fracture or decay." When he performed the crown procedure, he used a drill "to break off a portion...of the patient's tooth." He would then submit an insurance claim with photos of the damaged teeth.

The scheme happened from January 2018 to August 2019, according to the indictment, and Charmoli submitted more than $2 million worth of claims, amounting to 1,600 crown procedures -- more than 80 a month.

When FOX6 News stopped by his former practice Wednesday, Dec. 16, we were referred to a PR agency.

Jackson Family Dentistry

Advertisement

FOX6 News was told Charmoli sold Jackson Family Dentistry in 2019. He was most recently practicing in Hartford.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Dental Association issued this statement to FOX6 News:

"While we are not familiar with the details of this case, the allegations are disturbing. The actions described in the indictment do not reflect the commitment of the vast majority of Wisconsin’s dentists to their patients and the highest ethical standards. We will monitor the case as it proceeds through the legal system – we trust the court to do its job and determine next steps based on its thorough review of the facts."