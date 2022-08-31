Federal free at-home COVID test program ending, how to get more for free

The federal government's program providing free at-home COVID testing kits will end, at least temporarily, Sept. 2.

A statement on the program's website said the decision comes down to funding.

"Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, Sept. 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests," the website said.

Though the federal testing program will be suspended, there are other measures still in place that ensure Americans can receive free COVID tests.

First announced in January, the direct-to-consumer program initially allowed each household to order four kits. They are shipped at no cost to the consumer through the U.S. Postal Service.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In May, the White House announced it delivered around 350 million tests to 70 million households. Despite that demand, the White House warned the size of its investment was in danger due to the absence of continued funding.

"Due to Congress’s failure to provide additional funding for the nation’s COVID-19 response, the Administration cannot continue making the types of federal investments needed to sustain domestic testing manufacturing capacity, and this may jeopardize the federal government’s ability to provide free tests moving forward," a White House statement said. "Congress must step up and act as well."

Other options

If you have private insurance or a group health plan, you can get insurance coverage for up to eight tests per person per month. A family of four can get up to 32 tests a month covered.

In January, the federal government began requiring insurance companies cover the cost of at-home tests, incentivizing insurers to set up networks of preferred pharmacies and retailers, so consumers can get their tests covered up-front, instead of keeping the receipt and submitting a claim later for reimbursement.

For consumers who can’t visit a preferred pharmacy or retailer, insurers are posting reimbursement forms on their websites.

If an at-home test costs more than $12, the consumer may have to pay the difference, depending on their insurance plan. Tests bought prior to Jan. 15, 2022 are not eligible for reimbursement.

Those on Medicare should go through a drive-thru or walk-in site for a free test.