Federal civil rights lawsuit filed against Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey

Jacob Blake filed on Thursday, March 25 a federal civil rights lawsuit against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Blake was shot seven times by Sheskey in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed. No criminal charges were filed against Sheskey.

The civil rights lawsuit cites "excessive force without cause of justification" -- and that the "misconduct described...was undertaken with malice, willfulness, and reckless

indifference to the rights of Plaintiff Blake." It also indicates that as a result, Blake "has suffered and will continue to suffer physical and emotional damages."

The lawsuit is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages.