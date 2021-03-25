Expand / Collapse search

Federal civil rights lawsuit filed against Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Federal civil rights lawsuit filed against Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey

Jacob Blake filed on Thursday, March 25 a federal civil rights lawsuit against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Jacob Blake filed on Thursday, March 25 a federal civil rights lawsuit against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Blake was shot seven times by Sheskey in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed. No criminal charges were filed against Sheskey. 

The civil rights lawsuit cites "excessive force without cause of justification" -- and that the "misconduct described...was undertaken with malice, willfulness, and reckless
indifference to the rights of Plaintiff Blake." It also indicates that as a result, Blake "has suffered and will continue to suffer physical and emotional damages."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The lawsuit is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages.

MPD: Man dies after being struck by vehicle; driver suspected of OWI
slideshow

MPD: Man dies after being struck by vehicle; driver suspected of OWI

A 49-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near 27th and Hadley in Milwaukee and died from his injuries on Thursday, March 25.

Waukesha County indoor capacity guidelines eliminated
slideshow

Waukesha County indoor capacity guidelines eliminated

There are no longer indoor capacity guidelines in Waukesha County. County leaders said the decision was made based on an overall decrease in COVID-19 cases, but some outside the county aren't happy about the change.

MPS reopening questions remain, teachers union critical of plan
slideshow

MPS reopening questions remain, teachers union critical of plan

The Milwaukee Teachers Education Association called the plan a "mess" and said it lacked input from members and frontline workers.