FEAR MKE (Forget Everything And Run) bills itself as a diverse running crew focused on bridging the fitness gap in Milwaukee through running and, in turn, building relationships with others.

And in celebration of 10 years of the organization, it's hosting some events, including the 'Run the Yard' 5K and 10-miler and ‘Tha Post-Run Situation.’

To learn more about about FEAR MKE, click here.

.