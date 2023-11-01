FBI returns to Idaho home where Bryan Kohberger allegedly murdered four college students

The FBI returned to the Moscow, Idaho home on Tuesday where four college students were allegedly killed by Bryan Kohberger in November 2022.

University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were killed at the Moscow, Idaho home on Nov. 13, 2022, when Kohberger allegedly entered the home at around 4 a.m.

Kohberger’s trial was initially scheduled for October, but the murder suspect waived his right to a speedy trial during an August court hearing, significantly delaying a trial.

General view of the house at 1122 King Road, Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The home is boarded up following the murder of four students here in November last year. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The University of Idaho said in a Tuesday statement that the prosecution and investigators asked the college for access to the King Road house where the murders took place, since Kohberger’s trial is "delayed indefinitely."

With a revised timeline for a trial, the FBI was at the house on Tuesday to get more evidence, the university said.

"With the new extended timeline, the FBI is on scene today, Tuesday, Oct. 31, and Wednesday, Nov. 1, to get documentation to construct visual and audio exhibits and a physical model of the home where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed," the statement reads.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

"As explained to the university, the visual displays take months to build and were not feasible under the timeline of an October trial. While the measurements and details needed to build a model were taken at the time of the initial investigation, the FBI is using this extended trial timeline to gather their own measurements and images now that the personal property has been removed from the premises," it continues.

The university said that plywood covering the home will be taken down for the evidence-gathering, then put back up once completed.

MOSCOW, IDAHO - OCTOBER 26: Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing to overturn his grand jury indictment on October 26, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger, a former criminology PhD student, was indicted earlier this year in the November Expand

Families of the victims and survivors were notified of the decision by the prosecutor’s office, as well as the defense.

According to the university, it’s still intending to demolish the home, but it won’t be this semester. The University of Idaho announced in February the house would be demolished, also announcing the creation of a "healing garden" to honor the four victims.

Shanon Gray, an attorney for Kaylee Goncalves' family, previously criticized the decision to demolish the house, stating that it holds critical evidence to the case.

"The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case," Gray said.x

Gray said that the University of Idaho previously asked for the victims families’ opinions on demolishing the house, then "proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests."

