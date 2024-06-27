FBI Milwaukee program gives students law enforcement experience

The FBI Milwaukee field office is hosting dozens of high school students from around the state for a week-long summer camp.

At the Teen Experience & Mentorship Program, students will learn about the FBI as well as local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

"We bring kids in during the week, one week in the summer, to experience all things law enforcement related," said Leonard Peace, FBI Milwaukee public affairs officer. "This is all a part of it, to come out and see the equipment that’s used, personnel that’s used, and the kids are having a great time."

The students learned about everything from SWAT and gathering evidence to working on an integrated case scenario with special agents, intelligence agents and professional staff.

The FBI Milwaukee partnered with the Air National Guard to land a Black Hawk helicopter for Thursday's event. The program ends Friday afternoon.