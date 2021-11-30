Father of Indiana girl, 2, found dead in river gave ‘conflicting stories,’ held by police: report

article

The father of a 2-year-old Indiana girl whose body was recovered along a river, miles from where he was rescued from a submerged vehicle has been placed on a 72-hour hold without bond after police say he gave investigators "conflicting stories," a report said.

Emma Sweet’s father was hospitalized with hypothermia and has given differing stories about what happened to her to investigators since duck hunters spotted his truck about 6 a.m. Friday in the East Fork of the White River near Columbus, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said.

The girl’s body was located about three miles from the vehicle. Emma Sweet was last seen Wednesday and was reported missing along with her father, according to investigators.

The Indianapolis Star reported that investigators said Jeremy Sweet essentially gave "two stories" about what happened. The paper reported that he said he may have dropped his daughter off somewhere before the incident and then said she was with him when he went into the water.

Jeremy Sweet's pickup truck was recovered from the White River on Saturday. (Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

One official told the paper that it is possible that the vehicle was driven into the river but it generally would not be a "scenario where you can just accidentally drive into it." It was not immediately clear how the vehicle ended up in the river.

At the time Jeremy Sweet was pulled from the water, he was out on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon as well as possession of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. The Bartholomew County coroner is working to identify the child’s cause of the death.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

