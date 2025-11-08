Fatal stabbing in Milwaukee, 50-year-old killed; suspect in custody

article

The Brief A 50-year-old was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 7. It happened near 60th and Chambers. Police have a suspect in custody.



According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 9 p.m., a 50-year-old was stabbed in the area of 60th and Chambers.

The victim died on scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they do have a suspect in custody.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.