Fatal stabbing in Milwaukee, 50-year-old killed; suspect in custody

By
Published  November 8, 2025 6:09am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • A 50-year-old was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 7.
    • It happened near 60th and Chambers.
    • Police have a suspect in custody.

MILWAUKEE - A person was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 7.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 9 p.m., a 50-year-old was stabbed in the area of 60th and Chambers.

The victim died on scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they do have a suspect in custody.

