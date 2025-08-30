Fatal shooting in Milwaukee Friday night, 36-year-old killed
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Aug. 29, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old was shot in the area of Fond du Lac and Roosevelt.
The victim was pronounced dead.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.