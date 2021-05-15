Fatal shooting in Racine; no one in custody, police say

Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station near Golf Avenue and Rapids Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Currently, no one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app. All media inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to my attention at 262-635-7772.