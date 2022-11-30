Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.