Fatal motorcycle crash at National Ave and Miller Park Way

Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle at National Avenue and Miller Park Way/Brewers Boulevard.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

Pictures show a heavily damaged motorcycle and another vehicle with front-end and side damage.

Scene at National Ave and Miller Park Way

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene, indicating someone had died.

The northbound lanes on Miller Park Way between Greenfield and National are currently closed.

FOX6 has reached out to Milwaukee Police and West Milwaukee Police for more info and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.