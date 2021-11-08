Fatal head-on crash in Kenosha, investigation still active

One person is dead and another suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Kenosha on Sunday, Nov. 7. It happened around 7:20 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Old Green Bay Road.

Initial reports indicated that a 2000 Buick Century had turned southbound onto Green Bay Road from Old Green Bay Road into the northbound lanes. According to deputies on scene, the Buick was struck head-on by a 2020 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound. Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The operator of the Buick, a 71-year-old woman from Kenosha, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The front seat passenger of the Buick was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota sustained minor injuries as well and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.