Expand / Collapse search

Fatal head-on crash in Kenosha, investigation still active

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:18AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

KENSOHA, Wis. - One person is dead and another suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Kenosha on Sunday, Nov. 7. It happened around 7:20 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Old Green Bay Road. 

Initial reports indicated that a 2000 Buick Century had turned southbound onto Green Bay Road from Old Green Bay Road into the northbound lanes.  According to deputies on scene, the Buick was struck head-on by a 2020 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound.  Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The operator of the Buick, a 71-year-old woman from Kenosha, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.  The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.  The front seat passenger of the Buick was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota sustained minor injuries as well and was transported to a local hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigation is still active.  The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

FOX6 Coats for Kids is here through December 5
article

FOX6 Coats for Kids is here through December 5

Join FOX6 Milwaukee to give coats to kids in need. ALL sizes of coats are needed – ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children.

Waukesha County Parks: Free entrance during Thanksgiving week
article

Waukesha County Parks: Free entrance during Thanksgiving week

All nine fee-based Waukesha County Parks will have free entrance from Monday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

Pharmacies begin COVID vaccines for kids 5-11

As school districts and health providers start their process Monday, Nov. 8, local pharmacies got COVID-19 vaccines in kids' arms already on Sunday.