Sheboygan County fatal crash: 1 dead, 1 flighted, 3 others injured

Officials were called to the scene of a serious, two-vehicle crash near Highway 32 and County V in the Town of Lima around 9:45 a.m. Friday, March 25. The caller said one vehicle rolled over and a person was trapped.

Upon the arrival, Sheboygan County Sheriff's deputies found five people injured.

The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was the sole occupant and was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim will be released pending notification of family.

A passenger in the other vehicle was taken Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital for a head injury.

The other three passengers in the second vehicle were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

State Patrol was notified and is investigating the crash with the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department.

No additional information is available at this time.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Kohler Police Departement, Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders, Oostburg Fire, Oostburg Rescue, Flight for Life, Theda Star, Orange Cross Ambulance. Sheboygan County Drone Team.

