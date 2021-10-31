Fatal Milwaukee crash: 1 dead, 2 injured

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near 55th and Fond du Lac around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Police say a 37- year old Milwaukee man was traveling west on Fond du Lac at a high rate of speed when he struck another vehicle containing a 19-year-old female driver and a 21-year-old female passenger.

The 37-year-old male was conveyed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The two females were also conveyed to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android