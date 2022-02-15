Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash in Wauwatosa; driver struck light pole, tree, bridge abutment

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash late Tuesday night, Feb. 14 near 108th and Burleigh in Wauwatosa. It happened shortly before midnight. 

Police say the driver, and sole occupant, was traveling eastbound on Burleigh Street when it appears he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the median. The vehicle struck a light pole, small tree and concrete bridge abutment before coming to rest in the westbound lanes of W. Burleigh Street.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene; the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded.  

The Wisconsin State Patrol also responded and assisted with the crash reconstruction.

