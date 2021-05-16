Expand / Collapse search

Crash in Riverwest; woman dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Riverwest
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near Holton and Townsend shortly before midnight on Saturday, May 15.

The victim, a 19-year-old female, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries on scene. 

The investigation is ongoing, but at the present time appears to be a single-vehicle accident.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.

