Fatal crash in Mitchell Interchange, driver struck median wall

Updated 5:29AM
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash late Thursday night, March 17 in the Mitchell Interchange. It happened just before midnight – prompting a closure of westbound I-43 near 27th Street. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the driver crossed all lanes of traffic northwest in the Mitchell Interchange and hit the median wall. 

The interstate reopened around 2 a.m. 

