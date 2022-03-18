Fatal crash in Mitchell Interchange, driver struck median wall

article

One person is dead following a crash late Thursday night, March 17 in the Mitchell Interchange. It happened just before midnight – prompting a closure of westbound I-43 near 27th Street.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the driver crossed all lanes of traffic northwest in the Mitchell Interchange and hit the median wall.

The interstate reopened around 2 a.m.

