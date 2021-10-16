Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver strikes tree, light pole

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 16 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling on Fond du lac when she lost control of her vehicle – striking a tree and light pole.

The Milwaukee Fire Department conducted first aid on the victim before she was pronounced dead.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.