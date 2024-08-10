Fatal crash on I-94 near Lake Mills; 1 person dead, 3 injured

article

One person is dead, and three other people were injured in a crash on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County on Friday, Aug. 9.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 7:12 p.m., state troopers and Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash near mile marker 258 west of Lake Mills.

The driver of the vehicle died, one person was transported via MedFlight, and two people were transported by ambulance.

Authorities say preliminary reports suggest a mechanical failure as a contributing factor.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.