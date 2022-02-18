Fatal crash: 1 dead, 1 injured near Hawley and State
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 10 a.m. near Hawley and State.
The driver of a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a curb, which caused the vehicle to roll multiple times. The driver, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was extricated from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries.
A 35-year-old Milwaukee female passenger sustained non-fatal injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy Monday.
This is a developing story.
