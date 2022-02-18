Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash: 1 dead, 1 injured near Hawley and State

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 10 a.m. near Hawley and State. 

The driver of a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a curb, which caused the vehicle to roll multiple times. The driver, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was extricated from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries.  

A 35-year-old Milwaukee female passenger sustained non-fatal injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy Monday. 

This is a developing story. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

25th and Center shooting; man wounded, suspects sought
article

25th and Center shooting; man wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Feb. 18 near 25th and Center.