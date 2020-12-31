Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of sexual assault, calls accusations ‘grotesquely false’

article

Fashion designer Alexander Wang is addressing allegations of sexual assault made against him this week.

Earlier in the week, industry watchdog Instagram accounts @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada began sharing accounts and stories alleging sexual misconduct by the designer.

In response, British model, Owen Mooney publicly took to the social media platform TikTok, recounting and alleging Wang assaulted him in New York City in 2017.

"I just couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me," Mooney said.

On Tuesday, Model Alliance, a New York-based advocacy group focused on promoting fair treatment and more sustainable practices in the fashion industry, issued a statement on Twitter.

"We at the Model Alliance stand in solidarity with those who have shared accusations of sexual abuse by Alexander Wang," the group wrote. "Let's be clear: The fashion industry's lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity."

On Thursday, PEOPLE Magazine received a statement by Wang from his representatives.

"Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever," Wang said in the statement.

"Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating," Wang continued. "I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online."

Model Alliance further explained in its statement that it was campaigning for the RESPECT Program, which provides a proper complaint mechanism for "models to safely report misconduct, professional investigations and real consequences."