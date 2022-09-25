Farmington man killed in crash, struck pole, trees

A Farmington man, 22, was killed in a crash after his vehicle struck a utility pole on County Trunk M Sunday morning, Sept. 25.

Sheriff's officials said a technician responded to the area for the broken pole and found the vehicle that struck the pole unoccupied.

The driver was eventually found unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed he was heading south on County Trunk M when his vehicle drifted over the center line to the east, crossed into the northbound lane and then exited the roadway off the east shoulder. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and several trees before coming to a rest.

The driver was ejected.

Sheriff's officials said speed is believed to have been a factor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

County Trunk M between County Trunk A and River Drive in the Town of Farmington was closed during the crash investigation and so that crews could clean up the scene.