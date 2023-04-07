Family lays murdered mother, 2-year-old son to rest in private funeral service

Family and loved ones of 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery and her 2-year-old son Taylen Mosley laid the mother and son to rest Friday in a private funeral service in St. Petersburg.

Investigators found Jeffery's body March 30 after they said she was violently murdered inside her St. Petersburg apartment. Her toddler was missing until his body was found the following day in the mouth of an alligator miles away.

Taylen’s father, Thomas Mosley, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

"It just shattered me, because she didn’t deserve this," Alexia Sanabria, Pashun’s friend, said. "She loved her little boy so much," she said.

Friends said Pashun had a great sense of humor, and loved her little boy beyond words.

"I want her to be remembered as the most genuine person ever, someone who you can always call, and she would always listen to you and always be there for you," Sanabria said.

Supporters raised nearly $44,000 in only six days to help assist the family with funeral and burial expenses. In a GoFundMe update, the family thanked supporters for their donations, prayers and positive thoughts.

"Pashun is a native of St. Petersburg, FL, and she attended Benito Middle School, Boca Ciega High School, and Northeast High, where she was an honor student," the online fundraiser reads.

TIMELINE: Missing St. Pete toddler found dead in nearby lake, father accused in double-murder, police chief says

"The picture featured in the campaign is Pashun at her high school graduation. We chose this picture because you will see Pashun's pride at this moment. She was in her graduation gown, holding Taylen when he was just a baby. This picture shows how beautiful Pashun was and how dedicated she was to make a better life for her son.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Caskets of Pashun Jefferey, 20, and 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, who were murdered, allegedly by Taylen's father

Her family said she worked at the CVS on Fourth and Ninth Avenue North in St. Pete. The family described Taylen as a sweet and happy toddler and loved his mom. "During Pashun's work breaks, she would FaceTime [Taylen] so that she could spend every moment possible with him," the fundraiser reads.

"During the day, Taylen would grab anyone’s phone and pretend to call his mom. To see them together and their love for each other was a blessing. We will remember their love and will keep them in our hearts."

"They always had smiles on their faces, and always were outgoing," Johnathan Pugh, Pashun’s brother, said.

Several community leaders, including St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, Senator Darryl Ervin Rouson, Pinellas County Commissioner René Flowers and St. Pete City Councilmember Deborah Figgs-Sanders sent condolences that were read aloud during the service.

Court documents state Mosley stabbed Pashun more than 100 times. Evidence links Mosley to Pashun’s apartment where she was found, the documents state, and to the area of Lake Maggiore where Taylen’s body was found.

Mosley is being held on no bond.