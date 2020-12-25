Family gives back to Children’s Wisconsin in daughter’s honor

A Wisconsin family is raising the spirits of the patients at Children's Wisconsin this holiday season.

Collecting gifts for kids there, a toy drive is helping that family heal.

It's the season of giving, one filled with love. Inside the Schadrie home, the Christmas spirit fills a guest room.

In the basement, Brian and Candace Schadrie are collecting toys for kids who need a boost. The husband and wife will hand-deliver the gifts to Children's Wisconsin.

"It’s just a beautiful thing how kids can go and pick out a toy or something special," Candace Schadrie said.

It is an effort the Schadries started a year ago, inspired to give back after the hospital became a second home to them.

"Everything was sudden for us," said Brian Schadrie.

The Schadrie's daughter, Jordan, spent time at Children's Wisconsin battling a rare bone cancer. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ewing's sarcoma.

It was a difficult fight. One that ended just months later.

"It was a very fast, crazy journey…but we experienced a lot of life during that time," Candace Schadrie said.

Jordan was just 17 years old when she was diagnosed. She died after her 18th birthday. Her life was filled with laughter, optimism and a strong belief.

"Her faith is really what got her through, her hope," said Candace Schadrie.

The Schadrie family grew close with the staff at Children's Wisconsin as they treated Jordan -- providing more than medicine.

"We always felt like we were very loved and taken care of," Candace Schadrie said.

Now, more than a year after Jordan's death, the hospital is again a place of comfort.

"We just thought a toy drive would help our hearts to heal, knowing we would be doing something so special in honor of our daughter Jordan," said Candace Schadrie.

The toys collected will go to kids as they receive treatments -- a way Jordan is, again, helping others.

"You really have to count your blessings, make the most of it and give back when you can," Brian Schadrie said.

During a holiday that is meant to be spent with family, the Schadrie family is missing a loving daughter whose spirit will always be in their hearts.

"In the end, it’s all about love," said Candace Schadrie.

The Schadries will drop off the gifts after the new year. The gifts will help fill the closets on each floor.

The family hopes to make the giveaway an annual tradition.

