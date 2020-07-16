Family, friends celebrate 98th birthday of Milwaukee's Vera LeBlanc: 'Spirit of kindness'





MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee woman got the surprise of a lifetime for her 98th birthday on Thursday, July 16.





From decorated cars to excited family members, 11th Lane in Milwaukee was the site for quite a celebration. It was Vera LeBlanc's birthday!



"We're just so happy that everyone is participating and making it happen it just shows during these times people are being very creative," said Augustine Moore, LeBlanc's stepdaughter.











Because of the pandemic, family and friends held a surprise drive-by parade for Vera. But someone else had a surprise gift of her own.



"I try to come home for sure during her birthday," Moore said.



LeBlanc's stepdaughter came from out-of-town to celebrate.



LeBlanc has lived in Milwaukee for nearly 70 years. She has worked in the public school system -- and been a member of the North Central Service Club, raising scholarship money for ]high school girls in Milwaukee.





"She's just such a patient woman and you know, she passes that spirit of kindness down to everyone she meets," said Virginia Williams, a friend of LeBlanc.



As several generations passed by, it was the least they could do to celebrate a milestone birthday.