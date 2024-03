3 killed in Falls Township shootings, suspect identified as Andre Gordon

Authorities in Bucks County have identified a suspect in a series of deadly shootings that prompted a shelter-in-place order early Saturday morning.

Police say they are searching for 26-year-old Andre Gordon, who was last seen driving a stolen vehicle.

Police first responded to Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township just before 9 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to police, Gordon shot and killed two people at a home on the block and fled in a stolen vehicle. He then drove to Edgewood Lane around 9 a.m. and fatally shot a third person before fleeing the scene.

Then, around 9:15 a.m., police say he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The driver of that vehicle was not harmed.

Andre Gordon, 26, is wanted in connection with two fatal shootings that left three people dead in Falls Township, PA Saturday morning.

According to police, it is believed that Gordon knew all of the victims who were fatally shot. He is also believed to currently be homeless and has ties to Trenton, New Jersey.

He was last seen operating a 2016, dark grey Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania plate reading KFR-1534.

Police at the scene on Edgewood Lane in Falls Township after reports of a shooting.

Police provided photos of the vehicle, and Gordon, who remains at large.

Shortly before noon Saturday, sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the carjacked Honda was located in Trenton, New Jersey, and that SWAT teams were responding to the scene. Falls Township police have since confirmed that the vehicle was located unoccupied in Trenton.

Keeley also reported that local authorities had requested additional resources from neighboring departments, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police.

A shelter-in-place order was sent to residents in Falls Township by phone and by mobile alert around 9:30 a.m. and was lifted by 12:30 p.m.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled as a result of the shelter-in-place, and several local businesses in the area also closed temporarily.

Governor Josh Shapiro noted he was informed of the shooting and said on X that he was directing Pennsylvania State Police to work with local law enforcement, and to provide whatever support they might need.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a Levittown native, took to X following the incident - which he referred to as an ‘active shooter.’

This is a developing story. Check for updates.