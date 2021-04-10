Falls police ask for help identifying suspect accused of retail theft

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in retail theft.

Police say the suspect, an unknown white male, intentionally left Woodman’s Food Market on April 3 with $317.47 worth of unpaid merchandise, and again on April 4 with $357.64 worth of unpaid merchandise.

On both dates, the suspect entered a newer model red Ford Explorer with no registration plates.

Anyone with information please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference cases 21-010470 and 21-010472.