Protesters demand CEO Mark Zuckerberg leave Facebook

Protesters gathered Sunday in front of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's home to oppose recent practices at Facebook.

The group demanded Zuckerberg leave the company saying under his leadership Facebook has been a major source of both election and COVID-19 misinformation.

"And we're here and we're looking at this house and we're like dude, you have enough money. When do you stop hurting us? You have enough and it's time for new leadership," said one protester.

The outcry comes almost two weeks after former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testified on Capitol Hill.

Haugen claimed Facebook and Instagram magnify hate and misinformation.

She exposed the CEO's awareness of apparent harm to some teens and said the company put money before people.