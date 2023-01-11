FAA reports nationwide system failure, causing widespread US flight delays

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday reported a system failure nationwide, appearing to impact several flights across the United States.

About 1,162 flights within, into, and out of the U.S. were delayed as of about 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Around 98 flights were listed as canceled.



A statement from the FAA noted an issue with NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), a system that sends out critical information to pilots and other flight operations personnel about potential hazards along a route. NOTAM used to be available through a hotline, but that was phased out with the internet, according to the Associated Press.

The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the FAA said in a Twitter post. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

"We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the agency added.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

In a second FAA update shared just before 7 a.m. ET, the agency said some functions were beginning to come back online, while "National Airspace System operations remain limited."

In its own statement, United Airlines told FOX Television Stations that it has "temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."

Passengers are seen in Romulus, Michigan, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, many passengers on Twitter also began reporting that their flights had been grounded as officials worked to resolve the issue.

"Anyone else stranded? Our @united (pilot) says there is a nation wide outage of FAA @FAANews computer systems," one Twitter user wrote.

"@AmericanAir informed us that all flights flying to the USA are grounded until the FAA system is fixed," another questioned. "@FAANews, any updates? Currently in Paris, Thanks."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.